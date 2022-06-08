ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A long-time local football coach is in a battle right now with cancer. Chuck Leonard Jr. learned this spring that he has cancer.

Leonard was an assistant football coach at Rockford’s Christian Life High School for ten years. He later became the head football coach at his alma mater Belvidere for four years from 2013-2016. Then he became the head football coach at Rockford Lutheran for two seasons in 2017 and 2018.

During his playing days Leonard was one of the leading players on Belvidere’s back-to-back IHSA state championship football teams in 1993 and 1994. Leonard is currently a teacher at Willowbrook Middle School in South Beloit.

Leonard is undergoing medical treatment currently. If you would like to lend a hand with his medical expenses, a GoFundMe account has been established. You can go directly to it by clicking on the following link. You can also learn more about Leonard’s situation by clicking on the link.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/pt4bu-chucks-fight?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer