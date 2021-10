STILLMAN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Over at Stillman Valley, the Cardinals who came in to Friday night’s Week 8 matchup tied for second in the Big Northern Conference with Genoa-Kingston at 6-1, were pushed to overtime by Rockford Lutheran (3-4).

In the end the Cardinals were able to escape with the 21-20 win, pushing their record to 7-1 and maintaining their tie for second place with the Cogs.