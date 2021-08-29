Marey Roby healthy again and ready to do big things for Lena-Winslow

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –We all felt cheated when we didn’t get a full football season last season. No one felt more cheated than Lena-Winslow running back Marey Roby. His spring season lasted not even one full quarter because of an injury. Now he’s back and ready to roll, perhaps as the most dynamic back in this area of Illinois.



It was in the Panther’s season opening game this past March at Princeton when Roby went down in the first quarter.



“I fractured my fibula, and I tore two ligaments,” said Robey



Roby knew immediately the injury was bad.



“I tried to get up and walk and I was like, yea I can’t walk, and then I went to the sideline and the doctor was like, ‘Hey we might be able to get you back in there, and then he pulled my sock off, and he saw my bone kind of popping out of my skin, and he was like, ‘Yep, never mind. I don’t think you’re going to go back out.”



Roby’s season was over that quickly. He needed surgery.



“They put a rod in and like ten pins in there.”



Weeks of rehab were next.



“It was difficult because first it was like, am I ever going to be normal again, be able to do what I used to be able to do?”



Roby is still getting back his blazing speed, but he’s getting close. You can see it coming on the track when he runs sprints against his teammates usually beating all of them to the finish line.



“I can feel it (the rod/pins) when I run, but they (doctors) said if anything it’s going to be stronger than it was before, so I’m kind of getting used to it now, but at first it was awkward, because I could just feel it in there. It’s kind of scary.”



Lena-Winslow head football coach Ric Arand says Roby looks like the pre-injury Marey Roby.



“Yea, I think so. I probably pick it to death because I’m worried about him, but he, sometimes it looks like he might have a little hitch in his step, and I’ll be like, ‘Are you okay?’, Are you okay?’ and I think he gets sick of me saying that.”



“He’s worked extremely hard. We’ve never had a kid work harder than he has.”



“I think Marey has a chance to be maybe one of the better backs that’s ever come through here,” continue Arand, “And certainly this year in this area I think he could. He’s got a chance to be the best. When Marey touches the ball it’s just different than anybody else touching the ball.”



Because Roby was still rehabbing most of the summer, he was only able to attend one football camp at Drake. He didn’t have much of a chance to showcase his skills to college coaches. This season will be his chance to get noticed.



“If anything it gives me a chip on my shoulder just to prove what I can do to the state and all the coaches around just to see what I’m capable of doing.”



