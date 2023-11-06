ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here’s what’s on tap for the third week of the IHSA football playoffs and the 8-man playoffs for Saturday, November 11th from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.



IHSA PLAYOFFS ROUND THREE (Quarterfinals) Saturday, November 11

7A: #7 Batavia (10-1) at #2 Hononegah (11-0) Saturday 1 p.m.

[Winner plays #6 Chicago Mt. Carmel (10-1) or #3 Quincy Sr. (11-0)]

6A: #4 Belvidere North (9-2) at #1 Lake Zurich (10-1) Saturday 1 p.m.

[Winner plays #7 Geneva (9-2) or #3 Cary-Grove (9-2)]

3A: #5 Du-Pec (9-2) at #1 Byron (11-0) Saturday 1 p.m.

[Winner plays #6 Lombard Montini (8-3) or #2 Princeton (10-1)]

1A: #4 Kewanee-Wethersfield (10-1) at #1 Lena-Winslow (11-0) Saturday 2 p.m.

[Winner plays #3 Chicago Hope (10-1) or #10 Oneida ROWVA (9-2)]

8-Man Semifinals!!!!! Saturday, November 11

Amboy (11-0) at Polo (9-2) Saturday 1 p.m.

[Winner plays Ridgewood (9-2) or Martinsville (9-2) for the state championship next Friday night]