Missiles keep firing as Milledge takes care of Aquin in 8-man action

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Coming off a big win over the Orangeville Broncos, the number one ranked team in 8-man football, the Milledgeville Missiles kept their winning ways as they go on the road and take care of the Aquin Bulldogs 48-28.
by: David GreenbergPosted: / Updated:
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Coming off a big win over the Orangeville Broncos, the number one ranked team in 8-man football, the Milledgeville Missiles kept their winning ways as they go on the road and take care of the Aquin Bulldogs 48-28.