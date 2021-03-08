More fans to be allowed at high school football games

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Finally....finally on Wednesday high school football players were able to feel like high school football players again. Wednesday was the first day they were allowed to practice under IHSA return-to-play guidelines.

The Harlem Huskies spent some time pumping iron in the weight room and then they headed outside to their artificial turf field which only hours earlier had been covered with snow.

The players and coach Boby Moynihan enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to get back at it.

"It's an emotional time, I'm going to be honest with you," said Moynihan. "These seniors, it's their last time, they didn't think they were going to have it (a season), now they do. They're excited, and they're just ready to get after it."

"It feels amazing honestly," said senior quarterback James Cooper Jr. "Coming up here everyone was looking out the windows watching everything getting plowed. We were all excited to be here working hard."

The first football games can be played Friday, March 19.