More fans to be allowed at high school football games

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We will see more fans than expected at high school football games when the season opens next Friday in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health now says stadiums can be filled up to 20% capacity. Until this week the plan was to allow only 50 people to attend games, so this new guideline will allow for a significant jump.
There’s also good news for spring sports. The IHSA has decided to go ahead with all rounds of postseason play in those sports including State Finals. Those sports include baseball, softball, track & field, girls soccer and boys tennis. The only spring sport that’s iffy to have a state tournament is boys volleyball because that’s an indoor sport. The IHSA isn’t ruling one out though at this point.