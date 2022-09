FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the second straight year, the Du-Pec Rivermen have Forreston’s number. The Rivermen took an early lead and never let up Friday night winning 36-26 in an NUIC game.

This was another showcase of senior running back AJ Mulcahy and his incredible talent. He rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns helping Du-Pec to a big early lead.



Du-Pec improves to 2-0. Forreston is now 1-1.

For highlights watch the media player above.