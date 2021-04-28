My Take: The early high school football favorites for this fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Due to the spring football season it’s going to be a short turnaround for high school football teams. August will be here before we know it. So which teams will be the favorites locally this fall?

In the NIC-10 let’s start with Hononegah. The Indians will have the best returning quarterback in Isaac Whisenand. Dylan Sayles will returns as a playmaker on both sides of the football. Bryce Goodwine and Stuart Hale are two explosive players who will also return. Standout linemen Jacob Klink and Alex Escamilla return meaning the Indians will also be strong in the trenches.

As of right now, April 28, 2021 Hononegah would be my pick as the favorite to win the NIC-1O.

Harlem will again be strong despite losing James Cooper Jr. Coach Bob Moynihan tells me he’ll have another quarterback ready to go, not in Cooper’s class, but a capable quarterback. Plus the Huskies will return 17 starters led by standout linebacker/fullback Adrian Palos.

In the NUIC Lena-Winslow could rule again if Marey Roby recovers from a broken fibula, which he should. The Panthers also will return Luke Benson as their starting quarterback for a third straight season. Ethan Fye at running back also provides another returning weapon on offense.

DuPec will return Hunter Hoffman at quarterback for his third year starting. He alone makes the Rivermen formidable. He loses his top two receivers in Gabe Howard and Tre Stifter, but Trent Hetland returns at that position. Hetland made some big catches this season. Top-notch running back Trenton Taylor will return giving the Rivermen a strong ground game too. Jake Anderson returns on both lines. He’s an all-state caliber defensive lineman. He made one big play after another this season on defense.

The Big Northern Conference is too close to call right now. It could be much like this season, very balanced.