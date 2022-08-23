FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Last year Freeport Aquin made the switch to 8-man football. Now the Bulldogs have a new head coach who was one of the leading forces behind 8-man football coming to Illinois

Bill Shepard is Aquin’s new head coach. He was the head coach at Christian Life in Rockford in 2016 when he made a push for 8-man football.

“I was sitting there with nine boys the very first practice at Christian Life, and I said, ‘There has got to be a different way of doing this’. So, I took a look at the possibilities because I knew there was programs in Missouri, and Iowa, and Wisconsin that were playing 8-man.”

Now, six years later, 8-man football has exploded in Illinois.

Shepard is the secretary for the Illinois 8-man Football Association. His focus right now though is getting his Bulldogs accustomed to his ways and ready for the season.

“The seniors have really bought into what we really want to do. It’s been very exciting to be around them,” said Shepard.

Senior quarterback Aiden Wolfe passed for more than 1900 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He will be one of the leaders on a very young team that will rely on a lot of sophomores and freshmen. Wolfe will not only play quarterback, he’ll also play middle linebacker.

“We’re trying to build some guys around him which we feel really good about,” said Shepard.

Wolfe doesn’t think the Bulldogs’ youth will be a major hurdle to overcome.

“I think most of them (the young players) have already caught on to what we’re doing. Since the new coach, I think a lot of them have learned a lot of new stuff already.”

Aquin offenses have always been balanced and explosive in the past. The Bulldogs want to continue that.

“We’ve adapted to 8-man,” said lineman Mason McIntyre. “Last year was a little bit more of a learning curve for us, and with this new coach I think that our players and our team dynamic this year, we’ve adapted to 8-man.”

Reid Pierson, Hunter Buss, Cooper Hathaway, Harrison Kleckner and Adam Awender are the receivers and running backs for the Bulldogs.

“We have a lot of speed this year,” said Wolfe.

Shepard agrees. “We are very, very quick. We’ll get off the ball.”

The Bulldogs have some size on the lines with 265 pound Jackson Ege, 270 pound Camerin Neubauer, and 330 pound nose tackle Zach Van Horn. He has strength to go with that size.

“My goal was to make it onto our 1,000 pound club which is getting a total of 1,000 pounds in deadlift, squat and bench, and I managed to get that during the offseason,” said Van Horn.

“Our goal is we want to play fast,” said Shepard. “We want to be physical, and we want to be focused.”