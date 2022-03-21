ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Lutheran’s football program hit its peak during the Bruce Bazsali years when he was their head coach. Now the administration at the school is hoping to pump up the football program again by bringing back one of Bazsali’s former top assistants.



Jeff Luedke was recently named Lutheran’s new head football coach. He was an assistant coach at the school from 2000-2016. He’s seen the good times and the not-so good times. The good times included a five-year stretch under Bazsali when the Crusaders were not only a power in the Big Northern Conference, they were a state football power. They won 50 games during that stretch while losing only nine. They reached the State Semifinals once and the Quarterfinals two other times while playing up in class 4A.



Luedke wants to recapture some of that success with the help of several assistant coaches who were either assistants under Bazsali or who played for Lutheran.



“We’re kind of Bazsali disciples,” said Luedke. “We’re not going to try to reinvent the wheel here. What he did was successful. Everywhere he’s gone has been successful, so we’re going to try to do a lot of the same things that he did.”



Of course those Bazsali teams had some amazing talent, like Nate Wieting, Marcus Hayes and James Robinson. Finding another Robinson is probably unlikely, but finding talented backs is doable.



“Everybody knows what we had with James Robinson, but we’ve got to find that next back,” said Luedke. “We do have a couple that look pretty good, so we’re anxious to see what they can do on the field.



Luedke will run Bazsali’s spread offense.



“We’re going to put in the same offense that we had. We’re going to put the same defense in that we had. Now we’ve got to just get the kids accustomed to our language.”



Luedke says he has 35 players signed up to play this fall. He hopes that number hits 40 by June first. At the end of last season when the Crusaders went 4-5, their numbers were in the low 20s.



The next step is to get a stronger feeder program in place at the lower levels.



“It’s a problem area for us right now. Quite frankly we don’t have a feeder program.



Luedke is a 1970 graduate of Guilford High School where he was an all-state running back. He went on to play in College at Missouri under Dan Devine. He feels a strong connection to Lutheran that has him wanting to be a part of it again.



“I got really attached to the families when Bruce Bazsali was there. That’s what we find is going to be the core of our success is good families, because from good families come good kids.”

NOTE: Luedke works during the day as a financial advisor for Stifel Investments in Rockford.