ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Lutheran football hasn’t been quite the same since Bruce Bazsali left after the 2016 season. Now the Crusaders have a link to the Bazsali era in their new head coach Jeff Luedke.

Luedke was on Bazsali’s staff helping coach receivers and defensive backs back when the Crusaders were a force in the Big Northern Conference, and when they were making deep runs in the playoffs. That run ended six years ago. Luedke remembers clearly one thing Bazsali used to say.

“Bruce used to say this all the time, in times of adversity we go back to our original form. That’s one of the things that we have to really face here at Lutheran because lately I think in the last five or six years, I think there’s been a lot of adversity here. That’s because a lot of it’s coaching changes.”

Since Bazali left, the Crusaders head coaches have been Ron Gates for one year, Tony Ambrogio for two years and Chuck Leonard for two years. That’s a lot of turnover for a program that needs stability, especially when it comes to building up the lower levels. The Crusaders are hurting for numbers.

“We’re down to 24-25 and that’s not enough to have a junior program and a varsity program. It’s just not enough,” said Luedke. “We’ve got a lot of work to do there.”

To compensate the Crusaders need to emphasize conditioning, so that the players they do have are capable of playing a lot of minutes on game night.

“We don’t have a lot of players like the other schools do, so we have to work harder, condition more,” said senior quarterback Kyng Hughes.

Hughes is one of the team leaders

“I’m excited for him,” said Leudke. “The first time I saw King was at the regional basketball game versus Montini, and he was assigned by coach Guse to guard the toughest guy out there, and all of a sudden, I felt we had something in this King guy, and from that point on he was my guy.”

Second team All-Big Northern Conference offensive lineman Hunter Evans is back. He’ll also play middle linebacker. Jack Behmer was second team all-conference on the defensive line last year as a freshman. The Nitz brothers Ephram and Eben will be keys on the line. Then there are two running backs to keep an eye on, junior AJ Moore and freshman Gavin Sanders.

Luedke is high on both backs. “We had James (Robinson) here, and he was so special. AJ’s not there, but he’s a pretty strong kid, and he’s got a one-step cut along with our other back Gavin Sanders that’s pretty good. So, we preach and teach the one-step cuts and both of those kids have it.”