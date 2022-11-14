ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The picks are in for the NIC-10 All-Conference football team for the just completed 2022 season. Following is a look at all the selections as made by the conference’s coaches.
Offensive MVP: QB Conor Dennis-Boylan
Defensive MVP: LB Nick Winters-Belvidere North
Coach of the Year: Bob Moynihan-Harlem
1st Team All-Conference Offense
WR-Mark Harris-Sr. Boylan
WR-Dedric Macon-Jr. Freeport
TE-Tyler Gaines-Sr. Jefferson
RB-Nico Bertolino-Jr. Belvidere North
RB-Mekhi Glover-Sr. Boylan
RB-Jahmani Muhammad-Soph. Harlem
QB-Conor Dennis-Jr. Boylan
OL-Alberto chavez-Sr. Boylan
OL-Reid Stille-Sr. Belvidere North
OL-Gannon Buckner-Sr. Guilford
OL-Drake Broege-Jr. Hononegah
OL-Drake Fielding-Sr. Belvidere North
At-Large Offense
QB-Cole Warren-Jr. Hononegah
QB-Sebastian Bracius-Soph. Jefferson
WR-DeAndre Young-Sr. Harlem
RB-Jayvon Jones-Sr. Guilford
1st Team All-Conference Defense
DB-Santana English-Jr. Boylan
DB-Denarius Jackson-Jr. Freeport
DB-Isaiah Houi-Jr. Hononegah
DB-Amere Simpson-Sr. Guilford
DL-Abe Alvarado-Jr. Boylan
DL-Gian Herrera-Sr. Guilford
DL-KeShawn Harrington-McKinney-Sr. Harlem
DL-Logan Lawson-Sr. Harlem
LB-Jack Kerno-Sr. Boylan
LB-Devion Black-Sr. Guilford
LB-Nick Winters-Sr. Belvidere North
Punter-Austin Redmon-Sr. Harlem
At-Large Defense
DL-Casey Andreasen-Sr. Belvidere
DL-Jermone Hall-Jr. Freeport
LB-Mahki Mathews-Sr. East
LB-Joey Alvarea-Sr. Jefferson
Special Mention All Positions
End-Jmar Johnson-Sr. Boylan
RB-Javius Catlin-Jr. East
OL-Kemonte Myles-Sr. Freeport
OL-Victor Garcia-Sr. Guillford
DL-Jasper Jenkins-Jr. Auburn
DL-Diallao Dubois-Sr. Jefferson
DL-Marshall Smith-Sr. Belvidere North
LB-Nick Davenport-Sr. Boylan
LB-Jordan Woods-Sr. Guilford
LB-Ben Larsen-Sr. Harlem
LB-Tim Wessels-Jr. Harlem
LB-Daris Fort-Sr. Belvidere North
OL-Joey Idstein-Sr. Hononegah
DL-Gabe Khol-Jr. Hononegah