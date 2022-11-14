ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The picks are in for the NIC-10 All-Conference football team for the just completed 2022 season. Following is a look at all the selections as made by the conference’s coaches.

Offensive MVP: QB Conor Dennis-Boylan

Defensive MVP: LB Nick Winters-Belvidere North

Coach of the Year: Bob Moynihan-Harlem

1st Team All-Conference Offense

WR-Mark Harris-Sr. Boylan

WR-Dedric Macon-Jr. Freeport

TE-Tyler Gaines-Sr. Jefferson

RB-Nico Bertolino-Jr. Belvidere North

RB-Mekhi Glover-Sr. Boylan

RB-Jahmani Muhammad-Soph. Harlem

QB-Conor Dennis-Jr. Boylan

OL-Alberto chavez-Sr. Boylan

OL-Reid Stille-Sr. Belvidere North

OL-Gannon Buckner-Sr. Guilford

OL-Drake Broege-Jr. Hononegah

OL-Drake Fielding-Sr. Belvidere North

At-Large Offense

QB-Cole Warren-Jr. Hononegah

QB-Sebastian Bracius-Soph. Jefferson

WR-DeAndre Young-Sr. Harlem

RB-Jayvon Jones-Sr. Guilford

1st Team All-Conference Defense

DB-Santana English-Jr. Boylan

DB-Denarius Jackson-Jr. Freeport

DB-Isaiah Houi-Jr. Hononegah

DB-Amere Simpson-Sr. Guilford

DL-Abe Alvarado-Jr. Boylan

DL-Gian Herrera-Sr. Guilford

DL-KeShawn Harrington-McKinney-Sr. Harlem

DL-Logan Lawson-Sr. Harlem

LB-Jack Kerno-Sr. Boylan

LB-Devion Black-Sr. Guilford

LB-Nick Winters-Sr. Belvidere North

Punter-Austin Redmon-Sr. Harlem

At-Large Defense

DL-Casey Andreasen-Sr. Belvidere

DL-Jermone Hall-Jr. Freeport

LB-Mahki Mathews-Sr. East

LB-Joey Alvarea-Sr. Jefferson

Special Mention All Positions

End-Jmar Johnson-Sr. Boylan

RB-Javius Catlin-Jr. East

OL-Kemonte Myles-Sr. Freeport

OL-Victor Garcia-Sr. Guillford

DL-Jasper Jenkins-Jr. Auburn

DL-Diallao Dubois-Sr. Jefferson

DL-Marshall Smith-Sr. Belvidere North

LB-Nick Davenport-Sr. Boylan

LB-Jordan Woods-Sr. Guilford

LB-Ben Larsen-Sr. Harlem

LB-Tim Wessels-Jr. Harlem

LB-Daris Fort-Sr. Belvidere North

OL-Joey Idstein-Sr. Hononegah

DL-Gabe Khol-Jr. Hononegah