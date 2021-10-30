NIC-10 champion Hononegah explodes in playoff win against Plainfield East

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah picked up where it left off in the regular season Saturday by rolling to its tenth consecutive win. The Indians outscored Plainfield East 53-29 in a 7A opener.



Plainfield East came out strong and jumped out to a 22-14 lead, but Hononegah then scored 39 straight points to go up 53-22 making for a fun afternoon for everyone wearing purple and gold at Kelsey Field.



Running back Stuart Hale rushed for four touchdowns in the game. Karsten Nordlie recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown that blew the game open right before halftime.



The win is doubly sweet for several Indians because it was Plainfield East that defeated Hononegah in the State Semifinals in baseball in the spring.



For highlights click on the media player.