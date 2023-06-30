FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stateline will have one less high school represented on the football field this fall. Students at Freeport Aquin won’t be able to play ball. Its football program has been temporarily suspended.

Aquin had hoped to co-op this season with Orangeville to play 8-man football, but the I8FA (Illinois 8-man Football Association) did not approve the co-op for the upcoming 2023 season. Aquin Athletic Director Todd Kramer tells me that the I8FA required more lead time in the formation of the co-op for scheduling purposes. The co-op had to be finalized by January 1 of this year to make it happen this fall. Kramer says the school boards and administrators at Aquin and Orangville needed more time to discuss and finalize the co-op.

Aquin fielded an 8-man football team on its own last fall, but Kramer says there won’t be enough players this year to do that again.

On the bright side, Kramer says the I8FA has approved the co-op with Orangeville for the 2024 season to field an 8-man team jointly. Kramer believes Orangeville’s plan for this fall is to proceed with its own 8-man team once again since Orangeville has more available players than Aquin has.

Karmer is advising Aquin’s male athletes who normally would have played football this fall to explore alternative athletic opportunities such as the golf program. Kramer also says the after school lifting program for all athletes will continue this fall.

Kramer also provided the following statement in a press release Friday: “At Aquin High School, we believe in fostering a comprehensive athletic program that caters to the diverse interest and talents of our student body. While the temporary suspension of our football program is undoubtedly disappointing, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing an enriching and rewarding atletic experience for all our students.”