ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Many football fans will tell you the most exciting play in football is the kick return. Recent rule changes in the NFL have diminished the return opportunities, but it’s still a big part of high school football, and in the NIC-10 this season we’re witnessing perhaps the best crop of return men in a long, long time.

It started on the opening weekend when Harlem sophomore Jahmani Muhammad got his hands on a kickoff from the Auburn Knights. He started up the middle, slipped a tackle and then his sprinter speed that made him a NIC-10 JV track champion last year took over. He went 79 yards with it.



“It was real special because that was my first touchdown, my first varsity touchdown, and it was, it was crazy,” said Muhammad.



Freeport has a guy who’s taken multiple kicks to the house this season in Dedric Macon.

Auburn has Oshavian Dismuke. Guilford’s Marquez Jordan is a major return threat.

Hononegah has the dangerous Isaiah Houi.



Some teams have multiple home run threats on returns. East has Javius Catlin and Deterrace Dotson. They’re always threats to break the big one when they touch the football.

Belvidere North had a dynamite return combo in Nico Bertolino and Joseph Brown until Brown got injured a couple weeks ago. Against Boylan Brown returned the second half kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown. Without that play, Belvidere North might not have won that game.



So what’s going through Brown’s mind when he’s making a return?



“I just look for gaps, and if I see one, I just try to hit it. Once I hit one, I just look for the next.”



I asked Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman and Boylan head coach John Cacciatore if they can recall a year when there were so many quality home run hitters on special teams.



“No to be honest, not really,” said Zimmerman.



“I can’t recall a year when there were that many home run threats,” said Cacciatore.



Cacciatore has two of them at Boylan.



Last week Rasheed Johnson took the opening kickoff to-the-house at Hononegah to set the tone in that game.



The Titans also have Mark Harris. He had a sick punt return against Belvidere where he circled back to avoid a defender, and then he took it to the end zone.





What’s the first thing coaches want in a good kick returner?



“Can they catch the ball, said Caccicatore with a laugh while also being completely honest. “So, we want a certain proficiency when you’re looking at guys who can actually field the ball without the ball becoming a ping-pong ball out there. That’s what we’re hoping for.”



“Speed is great, but number one is catch the ball,” said Zimmerman. “You’ve got to be able to field the ball. You’ve got to be able to make that judgement. We’ve had return guys in the past that can’t really judge, and they get nervous (deciding) if they should catch it or let it go. What I like about Houi is he does a great job of just snagging the ball and getting after it and getting up the field.”



Cacciatore says another consideration in picking a return man is how much he’s already playing on offense and defense, and how valuable that player is to the team overall, and is it worth risking injury to that player?



“There are just some devastating hits on special teams, he might be our guy, but because of the nature of the violence on kickoff is that the guy we want back there returning things?



Harlem’s DeAndre Young might have been the best return man in the NIC-10 last year. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns last year against Cacciatore’s Titans. Young is still returning kicks and punts for the Huskies this year. He loves that part of the game.



“It’s my favorite part of the game mostly because you get the ball and just everybody’s coming at you, and you’ve just got to think honestly quick and just go.”



With Muhammad now on varsity, Young might not even be the best return man on his own team. Muhammad might now be the best in the conference.



“He’s fast,” said Young. “He’s got vision. He’s got everything.”



“He moves and he turns up the field, and he’s got some speed that we haven’t seen in a while,” said Zimmerman.



Harlem head coach Bob Moynihan has the luxury of having both Muhammad and Young fielding kicks. “DeAndre did a great job last year and the year before that, and now we’ve got Jahmani, so kick it to whichever one you want back there. They know what they’re doing with it, so it’s nice.”



