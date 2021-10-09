No slowing Byron Tigers as they remain unbeaten with win over Oregon

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Byron Tigers are on a roll and there is nothing that has been able to stop them yet. They tack on another win to their already unbeaten resume with a 49-7 win over Big Northern opponent, the Oregon Hawks.

