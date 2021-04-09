North Boone defeats Oregon, 25-12

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — North Boone’s quarterback Logan Emanuel has been great this season for North Boone helping lead their high-powered offense.
On Friday night they continued to stay on a roll defeating the Oregon Hawks 25-12.
