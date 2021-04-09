North Boone defeats Oregon, 25-12

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- During Friday night's contest between the Rockford East E-Rabs and Jefferson J-Hawks, East set a new NIC-10 conference record with the most points in a game defeating Jefferson 86-6.

East's running back CJ Berry rushed for two long touchdowns in this game. What made East's total that much more impressive is that during the second half there was a running clock.