North Boone football players enter into quarantine; game off with Stillman Valley

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The cases of COVID-19 keep mounting taking out Rockford area high school football teams and forcing games to be cancelled. North Boone is the latest team to be impacted.

North Boone Superintendent Michael J. Greenlee announced Tuesday afternoon that the Vikings’ scheduled Big Northern Conference game this Friday night against Stillman Valley in Poplar Grove has been cancelled. Last Friday night North Boone played at Oregon and because an Oregon player later tested positive for COVID, several North Boone players will now be required to quarantine. North Boone administrators are following guidance from the Boone County Health Department.

Greenlee stated in a release, “We are working with the health department to hopefully have students cleared to be able to play in our final football game on April 23rd.” North Boone is scheduled to host Dixon that night.



Stillman Valley, left without an opponent for this weekend, has now rescheduled another Big Northern Conference game against Rock Falls. That game will be played at Rock Falls at 2 p.m. Saturday. Rock Falls was scheduled to host Oregon at that time but since Oregon is in quarantine Stillman Valley now fills that slot.

Several local football programs have been impacted by COVID-19. Dakota’s football team has had to cancel the remainder of its football season due to a positive case. Rockford Auburn high school is just now returning from a two-week quarantine.

Other local football programs that have already lost games due to COVID this season include Rockford Lutheran, Dixon, and Forreston, not to mention their many scheduled opponents who were suddenly left without games.