WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In Week 8 teams are thinking about the playoffs. That was the case on Friday night at Winnebago as the North Boone Vikings made the trip to play the Indians.

Both teams came in with 3-4 records. A win on Friday night would increase their chances of making the playoffs. It was North Boone who would come away with the 47-10 victory.