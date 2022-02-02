North Boone’s Will Doetch will take his playmaking skills to Minnesota

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Will Doetch terrorized Big Northern Conference defenses on the football field. Now he hopes to do the same in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Wednesday morning Doetch signed a National Letter of Intent with Concordia University St. Paul in Minnesota.



Concordia is an NCAA Division II program. Doetch was an all-conference and a first team All-State football player for North Boone this past fall at the receiver position. He had 86 receptions for almost 1200 yards and 16 touchdowns.



Concordia plays a spread offense which puts a smile on Doetch’s face.



“They run a spread offense like we do, so that’s good. I’m pretty excited about that. They want to use me as an inside receiver.”



“I was talking to this one coach that was coaching at Augustana University in South Dakota, and he switched to Concordia St. Paul. He got a job there, and I just sent him my film from after my senior year, and he just texted me that he liked the film and all that.”



Doetch plans to major in Business Management.