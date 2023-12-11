ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two of the Rockford area’s premier running backs are among the Stateline football players selected to play in the Illinois Coaches’ Association Shrine All-Star Game next summer.



Belvidere North’s Nico Bertolino has been selected to play on the Blue Team, and Rockford East’s Javius Catlin has been picked to play for the Red Team. Catlin led the NIC-10 in rushing this past fall with 1,330 yards. He also scored 17 touchdowns, and he became the conference’s all-time leading rusher. Bertolino rushed for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also a big-time receiving threat out of the backfield.



Some of Bertolino’s teammates for the Blue Team will be Byron defensive lineman Josh Harris, Rochelle linebacker Brock Metzger, Forreston linebacker Owen Mulder, DeKalb linebacker Daniel Roman-Johnson, and Eastland-Pearl City tight end Jayden Downs.



Some of Catlin’s teammates on the Red Team will include center Shawn Squires of Du-Pec, guard Sami Odeh of Freeport, and tight end Brennan Blaine of Amboy.



The Shrine Game will be played June 15, 2024 at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.