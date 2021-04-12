Oregon’s football season on pause after a positive COVID case

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another local high school football team is dealing with COVID. The Oregon Hawks have a positive case on their team.

The Hawks have gone into quarantine for 14 days retroactive to last Friday. Oregon’s scheduled game at Rock Falls this coming Saturday, April 16 has been canceled. The Hawks are supposted to host Stillman Valley on their final game on Friday, April 23. That’s the day the players will be allowed to return from quarantine.

Oregon athletic director Mike Lawton tells me that there is still a possibility that the Hawks could play their final game. He says the school district is still working through that matter at this time.