‘Overtime’: April 16, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you coverage of week 5 of the high school football season in the Rockford area.

This episode includes Rockford East’s NIC-10 Division ‘B’ clinching win over Freeport. We also have highlights of the following games: Belvidere-Jefferson, Galena-Lena-Winslow, Rochelle-Sycamore, Neuqua Valley-DeKalb.

We also talk with Stillman Valley head coach Mike Lalor about a crazy week that saw the Cardinals have to reschedule a new opponent twice due to COVID issues with other teams in the area. And we feature the top kicker in the NIC-10 Freeport’s Nick Namio. Can he teach our David Greenberg how to kick a field goal?

To view this episode click on the media player. And tune into ‘Overtime’ on-the-air Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. The show is also rebroadcast on Fox 39 Sunday mornings at 9 a.m.

