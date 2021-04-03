ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — David Greenberg and Scott Leber bring you their weekly roundup of high school football with ‘Overtime.’
This week’s show includes a feature story on former Boylan standout Noah Hickcox now helping out the Titans as an assistant coach. Plus a look ahead to Saturday’s big NIC-10 showdown between Hononegah and Boylan with analyst Tim Bailey.
We also have highlights of the following games from Friday night:
Freeport vs. Belvidere
Genoa-Kingston vs. Byron
Rockford Lutheran vs. Stillman Valley
Winnebago vs. Dixon
Rockford Christian vs. Stockton
Forreston vs. Amboy
To view the show click on the media player.
‘Overtime’ April 2, 2021
