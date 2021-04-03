‘Overtime’ April 2, 2021

STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- After a week removed from their home loss to Durand-Pecatonica, the Stockton Blackhawks hosted the Rockford Christian Royal Lions.

Rockford Christian is meeting some new faces this season joining the Northern Upstate Illini Conference. After losing 61-28 last week to Freeport Aquin, they faced another solid squad on Saturday.