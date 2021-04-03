‘Overtime’ April 2, 2021

High School Football

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — David Greenberg and Scott Leber bring you their weekly roundup of high school football with ‘Overtime.’

This week’s show includes a feature story on former Boylan standout Noah Hickcox now helping out the Titans as an assistant coach. Plus a look ahead to Saturday’s big NIC-10 showdown between Hononegah and Boylan with analyst Tim Bailey.

We also have highlights of the following games from Friday night:
Freeport vs. Belvidere
Genoa-Kingston vs. Byron
Rockford Lutheran vs. Stillman Valley
Winnebago vs. Dixon
Rockford Christian vs. Stockton
Forreston vs. Amboy

To view the show click on the media player.

