“Overtime”: April 23, 2021

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime.’ It’s week six action from Friday night of the high school football season.

This week they focus on Harlem clinching the NIC-10 championship with a 48-8 win over Rockford East. They also present a feature story on Freeport Aquin’s dynamic senior quarterback and defensive back Will Gustafson.

Plus there are highlights from the following games: Hononegah-Freeport, Auburn-Belvidere, Lutheran-Byron, Stockton-Winnebago, Forreston-EPC and Ottawa-Rochelle.

To view this episode click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories