“Overtime”: April 23, 2021

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- As the old Mark Twain saying goes, 'it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.' William Gustafson, senior quarterback for the Aquin Bulldogs, is a perfect example of that.

"My size, I'm 5'7", about 145 pounds," said Gustafson.