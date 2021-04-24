“Overtime”: April 23, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime.’ It’s week six action from Friday night of the high school football season.
This week they focus on Harlem clinching the NIC-10 championship with a 48-8 win over Rockford East. They also present a feature story on Freeport Aquin’s dynamic senior quarterback and defensive back Will Gustafson.
Plus there are highlights from the following games: Hononegah-Freeport, Auburn-Belvidere, Lutheran-Byron, Stockton-Winnebago, Forreston-EPC and Ottawa-Rochelle.
To view this episode click on the media player.
