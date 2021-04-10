ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you their weekly wrap-up of high school football in the Rockford area.
This show features a look ahead to the Hononegah-Harlem game, a feature story on Harlem quarterback James Cooper Jr., and week four highlights from Friday night of the games listed below.
Click on the media player to view the show and watch it ‘live’ every Friday at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39).
Highlights from Friday
Belvidere vs. Belvidere North
Guilford vs. Freeport
Jefferson vs. East
Byron vs. Stillman Valley
Winnebago vs. Genoa-Kingston
North Boone vs. Oregon
Forreston vs. Rockford Christian
East Dubuque vs. Aquin
‘Overtime’: April 9, 2021
