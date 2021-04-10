‘Overtime’: April 9, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- There were two different offenses that met in the Northern Upstate Illini Conference on Friday night between the Forreston Cardinals' run heavy scheme taking on Rockford Christian and their aerial assault.

Forreston's Jordan Neuschwander has been blowing by defenders this entire season and Friday night's contest was no different. He rushed for 234 yards and helped the Forreston Cardinals beat Rockford Christian, 48-23.