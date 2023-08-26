ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The first Friday night of the high school football season is in the books. Regan Holgate and Scott Leber have it all covered on “Overtime.”



In this episode you’ll see Dixon toppling Stillman Valley in our Game of the Week. The Byron Tigers getting off to a roaring start against Rock Falls. The Lutheran Crusaders lighting it up against Winnebago with some super sophomores.



There’s also NIC-10 action, Boylan vs. East, Harlem against Auburn, and Jefferson at Harlem. Tim Bailey gives us his feedback on those games.



We’ve got two big ones in the NUIC, Forreston holding off Fulton in a battle of state-ranked teams in 1A, and Du-Pec edging Stockton on a one-handed touchdown grab by Brody Black with just over two minutes remaining. And we have video of South Beloit’s impressive win over Hiawatha in 8-man football.



Plus, we show you how the IHSA and local high school teams have reacted to the major scare we all got last January when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went down with cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. We’ll learn about the measures taken by our local teams to keep our high school players safe.



Watch “Overtime” right now by watching the media player above, and watch “Overtime” live on-the-air Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.