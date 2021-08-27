“Overtime” August 27, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The high school football season is underway. Here’s week one action from our “Overtime” show.
It includes highlights from Guilford, Belvidere North, Jefferson, Hononegah, Byron, Winnebago, Lutheran, EPC and South Beloit, plus our feature story on Lena-Winslow running back Marey Roby back from a serious injury and ready to roll.
*Note: Due to technical issues Fox 39 was knocked off-the-air and we weren’t able to bring you the show live at 11 p.m. Friday night as scheduled. It will be rebroadcast Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on Fox 39, and you can see it now by clicking on the media player.
Here is Friday’s scoreboard.
NIC-10
Hononegah 14 Harlem 6
Boylan 68 Jefferson 14
Belvidere North 14 East 12
Freeport 28 Belvidere 7
Auburn 20 Guilford 7
BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Byron 35 Stillman Valley 0
Dixon 35 Oregon 0
Genoa-Kingston 26 Winnebago 3
North Boone 35 Rockford Lutheran 0
Rock Falls 50 Rockford Christian 0
NUIC
Fulton 14 Galena 13
DuPec 24 East Dubuque 8
Lena-Winslow 54 EPC 6
Forreston 38 Stockton 14
AREA GAMES
Rochelle 60 Woodstock 22
DeKalb 24 Sycamore 16
Lisle 26 Harvard 16
Wilmington 23 Marengo 0
8-man Football
Amboy 52 Peoria Heights 0
Aquin 52 River Ridge 8
South Beloit 52 AFC 14
Polo 40 Milledgeville 38
Orangeville 67 Alden-Hebron 14