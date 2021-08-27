“Overtime” August 27, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The high school football season is underway. Here’s week one action from our “Overtime” show.

It includes highlights from Guilford, Belvidere North, Jefferson, Hononegah, Byron, Winnebago, Lutheran, EPC and South Beloit, plus our feature story on Lena-Winslow running back Marey Roby back from a serious injury and ready to roll.

*Note: Due to technical issues Fox 39 was knocked off-the-air and we weren’t able to bring you the show live at 11 p.m. Friday night as scheduled. It will be rebroadcast Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on Fox 39, and you can see it now by clicking on the media player.

Here is Friday’s scoreboard.

NIC-10

Hononegah 14 Harlem 6

Boylan 68 Jefferson 14

Belvidere North 14 East 12

Freeport 28 Belvidere 7

Auburn 20 Guilford 7

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Byron 35 Stillman Valley 0

Dixon 35 Oregon 0

Genoa-Kingston 26 Winnebago 3

North Boone 35 Rockford Lutheran 0

Rock Falls 50 Rockford Christian 0

NUIC

Fulton 14 Galena 13

DuPec 24 East Dubuque 8

Lena-Winslow 54 EPC 6

Forreston 38 Stockton 14

AREA GAMES

Rochelle 60 Woodstock 22

DeKalb 24 Sycamore 16

Lisle 26 Harvard 16

Wilmington 23 Marengo 0

8-man Football

Amboy 52 Peoria Heights 0

Aquin 52 River Ridge 8

South Beloit 52 AFC 14

Polo 40 Milledgeville 38

Orangeville 67 Alden-Hebron 14