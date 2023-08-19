ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The “Overtime” team of Scott Leber, Regan Holgate and Tim Bailey bring you “Overtime Extra.” It’s additional content not found on their Friday night “Overtime” show.



The gang continues to preview the upcoming high school football season. In this video they share their player “Watch” lists for the NIC-10. Which players will provide the biggest impact and the biggest highlights this season?



Scott, Regan and Tim will also give their predictions for the NIC-10 race. Will it be as tight as last year when Boylan edged out Belvidere North, Guilford and Hononegah by only one game on the final week of the season, and Harlem finished only two games behind Boylan?



Click the media player above to watch “Overtime Extra” now. And watch “Overtime” this coming Friday night and every Friday night through season for game highlights, interviews, analysis and feature stories on high school football in the Rockford area. To watch our “Overtime” show from Friday night, August 18 previewing the season in the NIC-10, Big Northern Conference and NUIC

click on this link. https://www.mystateline.com/sports/high-school-football/overtime-august-18-2023/