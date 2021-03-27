ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you their own cover-two coverage of high school football in the Stateline with ‘Overtime.’ Check out their latest episode from Friday night which includes a feature story on Polo’s 8-man football powerhouse program, plus Le-Win coach Ric Arand discussing the Panther’s injuries, plus NIC-10 analysis from Tim Bailey and highlights of the following games:
DuPec-Stockton
East Dubuque-Dakota
East-Belvidere
Guilford-Jefferson
Mendota-North Boone
Click on the media player to view the show.
‘Overtime’: Friday, March 26, 2021
