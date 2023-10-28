ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and Regan Holgate bring you their latest episode of “Overtime” focusing on high school football in the Rockford area.

This episode contains first-round playoff highlights from Friday night as well as previews of Saturday’s playoff games. Highlights include Belvidere against Chicago Amundsen, Sycamore against Evergreen Park, Dixon against Plano, North Booe against Monmouth-Roseville, Forreston hosting Ottawa Marquette and Polo hosting West Prairie.



In our Spotlight segment we look at three generations of the Doetch family that have been making a difference all season for North Boone’s football program.



To watch this episode, watch the media player above, and watch for “Overtime” live on-the-air Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.