ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you highlights from Friday night’s opening round playoff action, plus a look ahead to Saturday’s matchups. They also feature DuPec quarterback Hunter Hoffman in their “Spotlight Segment.” Plus our Flashback takes us back to a big win by Stillman Valley in playoff action from a decade ago.
Plus, Tim Bailey joins us with his thoughts on the NIC-10 teams in the playoffs.
Highlights this week include the following games:
East at Cary-Grove
Grayslake Central at Belvidere North
Chicago Catalyst/Maria at Byron
North Boone at Princeton
Chicago Payton at Rochelle
Chicago Bogan at Genoa-Kingston
Galena at Forreston
To view this show click on the media player. Also watch for “Overtime” on-the-air live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. The show is also rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.
“Overtime” Friday, October 29, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you highlights from Friday night’s opening round playoff action, plus a look ahead to Saturday’s matchups. They also feature DuPec quarterback Hunter Hoffman in their “Spotlight Segment.” Plus our Flashback takes us back to a big win by Stillman Valley in playoff action from a decade ago.