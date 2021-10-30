“Overtime” Friday, October 29, 2021

High School Football

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you highlights from Friday night’s opening round playoff action, plus a look ahead to Saturday’s matchups. They also feature DuPec quarterback Hunter Hoffman in their “Spotlight Segment.” Plus our Flashback takes us back to a big win by Stillman Valley in playoff action from a decade ago.

Plus, Tim Bailey joins us with his thoughts on the NIC-10 teams in the playoffs.

Highlights this week include the following games:
East at Cary-Grove
Grayslake Central at Belvidere North
Chicago Catalyst/Maria at Byron
North Boone at Princeton
Chicago Payton at Rochelle
Chicago Bogan at Genoa-Kingston
Galena at Forreston

To view this show click on the media player. Also watch for “Overtime” on-the-air live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. The show is also rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.

