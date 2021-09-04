“Overtime” Friday, September 3, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — David Greenberg and Scott Leber bring you week 2 high school football action from around the Stateline including the following games:



Forreston-DuPec, Dakota-Lena-Winslow, EPC-Stockton, Winnebago-Byron, Rock Falls-Stillman Valley, and lots of NIC-10 action. Plus they spotlight Hononegah two-sport standout Bryce Goodwine, and they have analysis from Tim Bailey, and their Flashback segment.



Watch “Overtime” each Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 and catch the rebroadcast every Sunday at 9 a.m. on Fox 39. To view the show now click on the media player.