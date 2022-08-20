ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Scott Leber and Regan Holgate kickoff a new season of high school football in the Rockford area with their ‘Overtime’ preseason special.

They rundown the teams in the NIC-10, Big Northern Conference and Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, plus 8-man football.



Tim Bailey joins them with his take on the NIC-10 for this season.



To view this episode watch the media player above. Tune into ‘Overtime’ on-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Each show is also rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.