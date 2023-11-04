ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber, Regan Holgate and Tim Bailey preview second round playoff action in the IHSA football playoffs for our Rockford area teams.



Belvidere North, Hononegah, and Boylan will take the field from the NIC-10 Saturday. Forreston and Lena-Winslow will go at it in Lena. Stillman Valley will host Du-Pec in another matchup between Big Northern Conference and NUIC schools.



Scott, Regan and Tim also reveal their top NIC-10 players from this season, and Regan brings us a spotlight feature story on Lena-Winslow senior running back/linebacker Gage Dunker.



