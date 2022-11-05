ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you the latest on high school football in the Rockford area.



On this episode they have round two playoff highlights of Byron’s big win at Seneca and Rochelle’s win at Johnsburg.



They also have a preview of Saturday’s playoff games. Tim Bailey joins them to discuss their ‘Fab 5″ players for the NIC-10, and Scott has a feature story on quarterback Eli Meier of the undefeated Sycamore Spartans.



To view this episode of “Overtime” watch the media player above.