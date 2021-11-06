“Overtime” November 5, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-David Greenberg and Scott Leber present a playoff edition of their weekly high school football show “Overtime.”



This week they preview Saturday’s round two playoff action involving Rockford area schools. They also have their “Fab Five” player picks for the NIC-10, the Big Northern Conference, and the NUIC. And Scott has a feature story on Le-Win’s Bensons….quarterback Luke and offensive coordinator-father Kyle.



To view this show click on the media player.