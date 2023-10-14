ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and Regan Holgate bring you their latest episode of “Overtime” covering week eight of the high school football season on the Rockford area.



This Episode includes highlights of the following games: Dixon at Byron, Stillman Valley at Winnebago, Lutheran at Oregon, Forreston at Du-Pec, Dakota at Stockton, Harlem at Belvidere, East at Freeport and Boylan at Guilford.



It also includes our Spotlight story on Rockford East running back Javius Catlin who still has a shot at becoming the NIC-10’s all-time career rushing leader.



To view this episode, watch the media player above, and watch “Overtime” live on-the-air Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.