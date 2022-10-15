ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you up-to-speed on Rockford area high school football action from Friday night, October 14.



This week’s show includes highlights and commentary from Tim Bailey on Harlem’s upset win over Belvidere North, plus Boylan’s victory over Guilford. There are also highlights of the following games: Jefferson at Auburn; Freeport at East, Stillman Valley at Rockford Lutheran, Dixon at Byron, Winnebago at North Boone, and Orangeville at South Beloit.



Regan also brings us the inspiring story of Du-Pec football player Jaylen Noud who has pulled threw some serious health issues in his life, but he hasn’t let that deter him from becoming one of the best players on the team.



To view this show, watch the media player above, and be sure to watch ‘Overtime’ on-the-air live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.

