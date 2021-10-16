“Overtime” October 15, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Bryon, North Boone, Stillman Valley and Boylan were some of the biggest winners on area football fields Friday night. Scott Leber and David Greenberg update you on the action in their latest episode of “Overtime.”

Tim Bailey shares some thoughts on some of the NIC-10 action, and we feature Hononegah volunteer assistant football coach and Rockford Police Department Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand in our “Spotlight Segment.”

To view this episode click on the media player, and watch for “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday night’s at 11 p.m. (rebroadcast Sundays at 9 a.m. on Fox 39).

