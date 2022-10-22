ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Scott Leber and Regan Holgate bring you week 9 high school football action from around the Rockford area.



This week’s matchups include Belvidere North against Guilford, Boylan against Freeport, Genoa-Kingston at Stillman Valley, Rockford Christian at Boylan, Lutheran at Winnebago, Lena-Winslow at Forreston, Fulton at Dakota, Richmond-Burton at Rochelle, and Morris at Sycamore.



Our Spotlight feature story is on Rockford East football player Printess Wynn. He survived the mass shootings at Don Carter Lanes in December of 2020.



To watch this episode of ‘Overtime’ watch the media player above, and watch for “Overtime” on-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.