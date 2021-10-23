“Overtime” October 22, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you Friday’s high school football action from around the Rockford area.



North Boone got a must-win against Oregon to most likely clinch a playoff spot. Hononegah and Byron completed 9-0 regular season. Forreston won a thriller against rivalry Lena-Winslow. Genoa-Kingston won a battle for second place in the Big Northern against Stillman Valley. And Boylan knocked off East, but might have lost its quarterback. Plus Harlem’s defense flexed its muscle again.



We also feature North Boone playmaker Will Doetch in over “Spotlight” segment.



To view this show click on the media player. You can watch “Overtime” over-the-air Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. It’s also rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.