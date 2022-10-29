ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was a rough night for the NIC-10 Friday night in the opening round of the IHSA football players. It was a good night for two Big Northern Conference teams, and Rochelle won an overtime thriller against Dixon.



Regan Holgate, Scott Leber and Tim Bailey have it all covered in the latest episode of “Overtime.”



Plus, we spotlight a unique statistician, 72 year-old Lois Ramon of Belvidere North patrolling the sidelines and crunching the numbers for the Blue Thunder.



