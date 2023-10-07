ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah moved another step closer to clinching the NIC-10 championship Friday night with a convincing win over Belvidere North. Boylan got back on the winning side of things by shutting out Harlem.



Byron and Dixon won to set up their showdown next week. North Boone became eligible for the playoffs, and Du-Pec lit it up in the rain at Fulton. Those are just a few games we cover this week on “Overtime.”



Plus, in our Spotlight segment we look at what it takes to be a player on the lines, and how some teams show their appreciation toward their linemen.



To view this episode of “Overtime” watch the media player above, and watch for “Overtime” live every Friday night on Fox 39 at 11 p.m.