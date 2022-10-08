ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Scott Leber and Regan Holgate bring you week 7 action from around the Rockford area from Friday, October 7th.



Feature games this week include Lena-Winslow versus Du-Pec, Forreston hosting Fulton, Stillman Valley against Winnebago, and Belvidere North against Hononegah.



In our Spotlight segment we look at the multitude of great kick returners in the NIC-10 this season. It’s a year for gamebreakers. Kick to them at your own risk!



To view this episode watch the media player above, and watch for ‘Overtime’ on-the-air live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.