“Overtime” October 8, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you week seven action in high school football from around the Rockford area.



We kickoff this episode with the DuPec-Lena-Winslow showdown. Other highlights include Milledgeville at Aquin, Stillman Valley at Winnebago, Rockford Christian at Rockford Lutheran, Oregon at Byron and Friday’s NIC-10 action which includes Harlem defeating Belvidere North for its sixth straight win.



We also flashback to a record-setting Aquin-EPC game, and we feature Winnebago senior Michael Cunningham in our “Spotlight” segment.



Click on the media player to view this show, and watch for “Overtime” on Fox 39 live every Friday night at 11 p.m. and the rebroadcast Sunday’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.