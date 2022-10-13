ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Week eight should be great in high school football in the Rockford area, and we’ll have it all covered on ‘Overtime.’

Three teams are still in the running for the NIC-10 championship going into Friday night. Belvidere North is 7-0. Boylan and Guilford are 6-1. Guilford will be taking on Boylan in our ‘Overtime’ game of the week. Belvidere North will be on the road facing 4-3 Harlem.

We’ll have highlights from those two games, plus reaction from our NIC-10 analyst Tim Bailey.

Stillman Valley can clinch at least a share of the Big Northern Conference Championship with a win at Rockford Lutheran. The 4-3 Crusaders will be looking for their fifth win to become eligible for the playoffs.

Winnebago will be trying to do the same when it plays at 2-5 North Boone.



In our spotlight segment we’ll also bring you the story of Du-Pec football player Jaylen Noud, a young man who has persevered through some challenging medical issues to become a key player for one of the top teams in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.

For more on what to expect this weekend, watch the media player above, then tune into ‘Overtime’ Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights and scores from around the area.