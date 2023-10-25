ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We know you’re ready for playoff football at the high school level, and so are we. We have a playoff episode coming up Friday night on “Overtime.”



We’ll lock in on Friday night’s playoff action with highlights. Tim Bailey will discuss the Belvidere North game against Chicago Amundsen, and we’ll look ahead to the Hononegah-Auburn rematch on Saturday and Boylan’s battle with Chicago Phillips.



A pair of Big Northern Conference teams will challenge a pair of NUIC teams when Rockford Lutheran takes on Lena-Winslow Saturday and Oregon takes on Du-Pec. We’ll look ahead to those two games.



In our Spotlight segment we’ll feature North Boone’s Doetch family. Three generations of the family have been contributing to the Vikings’ team this season on the roster and on the coaching staff.



For more on what to expect, watch the media player above and then watch “Overtime” live Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Note Fox 39 will also have game one of the World Series. A half-hour episode of the Fox 39 news will run immediately after the game followed by “Overtime.”)