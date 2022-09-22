ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Week five of the high school football season presents some great matchups in the Rockford area.

Leading the way is our Game of the Week between NUIC unbeatens Fulton and Lena-Winslow.4-0 Sycamore will travel to 4-0 Rochelle in another big matchup.

In the Big Northern Conference Winnebago, and Rockford Lutheran will play key games in their efforts to make the playoffs.

And in the NIC-10 it’s anybody’s guess what will happen from week-to-week. Will Guilford run it’s record to 4-1 when it hosts Jefferson? Can a surging East E-Rabs team put a scare or more into Hononegah? Will the Harlem Huskies get back on track at home against Freeport.

