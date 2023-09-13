ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Week four of the high school football season plays out this Friday night. Our Gilley’s Heating and Air Conditioning Game of the Week will take us to Byron where the state’s # ranked 3A team the Byron Tigers will host the North Boone Vikings in Big Northern Conference action.



We’ll be focused on that on “Overtime” Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. What else is on tap? Watch the media player above.